Town Sports International (CLUB) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Imperial Capital

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) had its price target decreased by Imperial Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CLUB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Town Sports International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Town Sports International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLUB opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 million, a PE ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 2.31. Town Sports International has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Town Sports International had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $110.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Town Sports International will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Town Sports International news, SVP Nitin Ajmera sold 15,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $147,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,258 shares in the company, valued at $339,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $37,848.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,191.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Town Sports International by 19.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

