Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TSEM opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

