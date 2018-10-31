Tolar One Day Volume Hits $181,704.00 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $181,704.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tolar has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Tolar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00149370 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00241664 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.58 or 0.09584220 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Tolar

Tolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,753,669 tokens. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

Buying and Selling Tolar

Tolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.