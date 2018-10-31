Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Receives $47.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tivity Health by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 47.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $528,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 74.1% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $535,000.

TVTY opened at $34.04 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

