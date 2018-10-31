Timothy G. Necastro Acquires 160 Shares of Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Stock

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) CEO Timothy G. Necastro acquired 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.21 per share, with a total value of $20,993.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,153.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $106.63 and a twelve month high of $131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $612.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at $267,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 55.1% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 14.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 75.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 19.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

ERIE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

