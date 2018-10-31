Timkensteel (TMST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

TMST has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timkensteel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

TMST opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Timkensteel has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.82 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts predict that Timkensteel will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Timkensteel during the second quarter worth about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Timkensteel by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 305,082 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Timkensteel by 14.9% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 981,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 127,668 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Timkensteel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timkensteel by 33.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

