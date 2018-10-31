Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Tidewater worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,356,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,183,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,259,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 91,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86,553 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Tidewater from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 16,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $531,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Demarest sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $154,199.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TDW opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.75 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 294.06% and a negative return on equity of 119.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

