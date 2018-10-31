TheStreet Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to C+

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLMN. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “$21.25” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Peter Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $67,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 148,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 40,505 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 231,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 202,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

