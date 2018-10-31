Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s 9th Largest Position

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84,160 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.23% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $226,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,318,000. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 35,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $232.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.51 and a 1-year high of $249.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total transaction of $11,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,892,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

