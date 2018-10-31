TheCreed (TCR) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

TheCreed (CURRENCY:TCR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. TheCreed has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TheCreed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TheCreed has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One TheCreed coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.02437162 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00634206 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00023878 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00022550 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015314 BTC.

About TheCreed

TheCreed is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2016. TheCreed’s official website is thecreed.tech . TheCreed’s official Twitter account is @TheCreed_Crypto

TheCreed Coin Trading

TheCreed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheCreed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheCreed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TheCreed using one of the exchanges listed above.

