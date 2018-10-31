The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Releases Earnings Results

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $287.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The Ultimate Software Group updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

The Ultimate Software Group stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.70. 29,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,336. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.81, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group has a 12-month low of $193.08 and a 12-month high of $332.43.

In related news, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total transaction of $1,395,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total transaction of $2,794,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,600,363.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $4,329,184. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the stock a “$291.92” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “$293.94” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.38.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

