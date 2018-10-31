Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,205 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,454,000 after buying an additional 183,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,515,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 679,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,670,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,617,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $191.70 and a twelve month high of $290.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at $95,706,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. OTR Global cut shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $286.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.80.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

