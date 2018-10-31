Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI):

10/24/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/23/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $103.00.

10/19/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the company possesses a decent earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflected elevated expenses. Yet higher revenues and lower provisions were positives. The company’s diversified fee income sources are likely to continue driving its top-line growth along with rising loans and deposits balances. Further, the company's strong capital position remains a tailwind. Also, Texas Capital’s margins have improved to some extent, following consecutive rate hikes. Despite that, persistently increasing expenses, mainly due to hiring of experienced bankers, is likely to impede bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, lack of diversification remains a headwind for Texas Capital.”

10/18/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/18/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $90.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s diversified fee income sources are likely to continue driving its top-line growth. Further, the company's strong capital position remains a tailwind. Also, Texas Capital’s margins have improved to some extent, following consecutive rate hikes. Despite that, persistently increasing expenses, mainly due to hiring of experienced bankers, is likely to impede bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, lack of diversification remains a headwind for Texas Capital.”

10/3/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s diversified fee income sources are likely to continue driving its top-line growth. Also, Texas Capital’s margins have improved to some extent, following consecutive rate hikes. Despite that, persistently increasing expenses, mainly due to hiring of experienced bankers, is likely to impede bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, lack of diversification remains a headwind for Texas Capital. Nevertheless, the company's strong capital position remains a tailwind.”

9/24/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s diversified fee income sources are likely to continue driving its top-line growth. Also, Texas Capital’s margins have improved to some extent, following consecutive rate hikes. Despite that, persistently increasing expenses, mainly due to hiring of experienced bankers, is likely to impede bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, lack of diversification remains a headwind for Texas Capital. Nevertheless, the company's strong capital position remains a tailwind.”

9/15/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/11/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s diversified fee income sources are likely to continue driving its top-line growth. Also, Texas Capital’s margins have improved to some extent, following consecutive rate hikes. Despite that, persistently increasing expenses, mainly due to hiring of experienced bankers, is likely to impede bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, lack of diversification remains a headwind for Texas Capital. Nevertheless, the company's strong capital position remains a tailwind.”

9/6/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/3/2018 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s diversified fee income sources are likely to continue driving its top-line growth. Also, Texas Capital’s margins have improved to some extent, following consecutive rate hikes. Despite that, persistently increasing expenses, mainly due to hiring of experienced bankers, is likely to impede bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, lack of diversification remains a headwind for Texas Capital. Nevertheless, the company's strong capital position remains a tailwind.”

TCBI opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $495,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,502.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

