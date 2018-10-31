Tethys Petroleum (TPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.03

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum (TSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tethys Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.03% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of C$2.63 million during the quarter.

About Tethys Petroleum (TSE:TPL)

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

