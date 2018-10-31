Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Receives $44.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

