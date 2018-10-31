Telefonica (TEF) Given a €6.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Telefonica (BME:TEF) received a €6.20 ($7.21) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($10.58) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on shares of Telefonica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.56 ($9.95).

Shares of BME TEF opened at €8.20 ($9.53) on Wednesday. Telefonica has a 52-week low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a 52-week high of €10.63 ($12.36).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

