Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) Given a €4.80 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €4.80 ($5.58) target price from Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.83 ($4.45) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica Deutschland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.00 ($4.65).

Get Telefonica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland stock opened at €3.50 ($4.07) on Wednesday. Telefonica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of €4.87 ($5.66).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.