Teleflex (TFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.97 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $242.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $288.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $2,221,575.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,888 shares in the company, valued at $18,542,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.56 per share, with a total value of $237,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,035.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,491 shares of company stock valued at $25,058,518. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

