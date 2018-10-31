Teladoc Health (TDOC) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.57 and last traded at $69.32. Approximately 871,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,999,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.19.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $74.00 target price on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 35,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $2,814,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $1,791,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,214,445.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,706 shares of company stock worth $11,710,929 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after acquiring an additional 437,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,883,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,318,000 after acquiring an additional 853,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,629,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

