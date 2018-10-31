Teladoc Health (TDOC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.57. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. MED raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.95.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,931,123.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,549 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $373,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,710,929. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

