Tecnoglass (TGLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

TGLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $75,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,964.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

