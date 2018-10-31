Teck Resources (TECK) Trading Up 7.4%

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares were up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.67. Approximately 5,952,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,051,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,453,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,032 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 576,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 86,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

