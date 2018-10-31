Teck Resources (TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$49.50 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.11.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$25.25 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.66.

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

