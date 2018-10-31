TechTarget (TTGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTGT opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a P/E ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other TechTarget news, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $2,774,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $65,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,408 shares of company stock worth $18,489,188 over the last ninety days. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TechTarget stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of TechTarget worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

