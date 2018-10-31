TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Analysts at Gabelli decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Friday, October 26th. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Gabelli also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

NYSE FTI opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.1% in the second quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 119,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 270.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

