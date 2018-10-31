TE Connectivity (TEL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS.
Shares of TEL traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,473,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,504. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $73.70 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
