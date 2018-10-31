TE Connectivity (TEL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS.

Shares of TEL traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,473,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,504. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $73.70 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.45.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

