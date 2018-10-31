TE Connectivity (TEL) Issues Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $73.70 and a 12-month high of $108.23.

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $103.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

