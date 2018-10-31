TE Connectivity (TEL) Issues Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $73.70 and a 12-month high of $108.23.
A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $103.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
