TD Securities Upgrades Continental Resources (CLR) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.38.

NYSE:CLR opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 4,924.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

