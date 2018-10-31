TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Altagas (ATGFF)

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) in a report published on Sunday.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $12.67 on Friday. Altagas has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Get Altagas alerts:

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.