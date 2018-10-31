TCW Group Inc. Grows Stake in Gartner Inc (IT)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Gartner worth $32,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 9.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gartner by 15.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 46,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 34.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 27.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IT opened at $142.23 on Wednesday. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Gartner had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 38,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $5,430,443.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,474,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $560,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,306 shares of company stock worth $7,795,227. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 target price on Gartner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

