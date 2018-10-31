TCW Group Inc. Buys 115,620 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 115,620 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $40,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

