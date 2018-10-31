TCW Group Inc. Acquires 34,593 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.22.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.