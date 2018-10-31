TCF Financial (TCF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TCF Financial (NYSE: TCF):

10/24/2018 – TCF Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of TCF Financial have outperformed the industry so far this year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflect revenue strength and improving credit quality, partially offset by higher costs. The company’s increasing loans and strong deposit mix will likely continue to aid profitability. Also, it has been benefiting from improving credit quality in consumer real estate portfolio and has witnessed enhanced profitability ratios as well, which keeps us encouraged. Notably, its efforts to enhance shareholder value through steady capital deployment activities bode well. However, TCF Financial’s declining fee income might deter bottom-line expansion. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans remains a headwind.”

10/23/2018 – TCF Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2018 – TCF Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – TCF Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – TCF Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of TCF Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s increasing loans and strong deposit mix will likely continue to aid profitability. Also, it has been benefiting from improving credit quality in consumer real estate portfolio and has witnessed enhanced profitability ratios as well, which keeps us encouraged. However, TCF Financial’s revenues continue to be hurt by the persistently declining banking fees over the last few years. Nevertheless, its several ongoing initiatives, including digital strategy, remains a tailwind.”

10/2/2018 – TCF Financial was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – TCF Financial was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

TCF Financial stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. 105,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,929. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.63 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other TCF Financial news, insider Thomas F. Jasper sold 77,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,996,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,961 shares of company stock worth $3,596,710. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,779,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,042,000 after buying an additional 232,888 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,322,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

