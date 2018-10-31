Tapestry (TPR) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wolfe Research

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “peer perform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $63.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $59.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $104,847.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,602 shares of company stock worth $2,633,939. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

