Tallgrass Energy (TGE) vs. Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) Financial Review

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) and Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tallgrass Energy and Tallgrass Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57 Tallgrass Energy Partners 0 7 3 0 2.30

Tallgrass Energy currently has a consensus price target of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $44.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.25%. Given Tallgrass Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tallgrass Energy is more favorable than Tallgrass Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Tallgrass Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Tallgrass Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tallgrass Energy has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy Partners has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tallgrass Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Tallgrass Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Tallgrass Energy pays out 261.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy Partners pays out 103.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Tallgrass Energy and Tallgrass Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy -18.21% 2.03% 0.87% Tallgrass Energy Partners 68.20% 30.04% 11.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tallgrass Energy and Tallgrass Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy $655.90 million 9.24 -$128.72 million $0.76 28.46 Tallgrass Energy Partners $655.90 million 4.83 $433.99 million $3.77 11.49

Tallgrass Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tallgrass Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tallgrass Energy Partners beats Tallgrass Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Tallgrass Energy Partners Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. This segment provides its services to on-system customers, including third-party local distribution companies, industrial users, and other shippers. The Crude Oil Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of the Pony Express System, a crude oil pipeline serving the Bakken Shale, Denver-Julesburg, and Powder River Basins, as well as other nearby oil producing basins. The Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segment owns and operates natural gas gathering and processing facilities that produce natural gas liquids (NGLs) and residue gas for sale in local wholesale markets or delivers into pipelines for transportation to additional end markets; and crude oil gathering, storage, and terminalling facilities, as well as engages in the transportation of NGLs, and marketing of crude oil and NGLs. This segment also provides water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas. Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Tallgrass Energy GP, LP.

