TAL Education Group (TAL) Holdings Trimmed by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136,652 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of TAL Education Group worth $32,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 62.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 222.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 226,264 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 0.04. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.78 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Nomura reduced their price objective on TAL Education Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

