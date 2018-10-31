Takkt (TTK) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. equinet set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.53 ($22.71).

Get Takkt alerts:

Shares of Takkt stock opened at €14.86 ($17.28) on Tuesday. Takkt has a fifty-two week low of €17.30 ($20.12) and a fifty-two week high of €23.10 ($26.86).

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.