TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth about $136,745,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,007,000 after purchasing an additional 575,392 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth about $46,530,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 43.0% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,103,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 332,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 47.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 934,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,617,000 after purchasing an additional 300,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.95 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul E. Viera acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.93 per share, with a total value of $10,044,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $124,019.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $3,525,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,676 shares of company stock worth $8,594,500. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

