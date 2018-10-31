Tailored Brands (TLRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tailored Brands, Inc. is a specialty retailer of men’s suits and provider of tuxedo rental product primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company provide suit separates, port coats, slacks, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories. Tailored Brands, Inc., formerly known as The Mens Wearhouse, Inc is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tailored Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

TLRD traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,676. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Tailored Brands has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.36 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 933.71%. Tailored Brands’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tailored Brands will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 577,425 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 27.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,998,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,351,000 after purchasing an additional 426,214 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Tailored Brands by 24.2% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,319,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after buying an additional 256,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tailored Brands by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,299,000 after buying an additional 148,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tailored Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after buying an additional 85,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

