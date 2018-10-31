Systemax (SYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Systemax had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.01 million. Systemax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Systemax stock traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 1,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,500. The company has a market capitalization of $954.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.25. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

Get Systemax alerts:

SYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Systemax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,506.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Kipe sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $57,271.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,322.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.