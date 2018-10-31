Synex International (SXI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.44

Synex International Inc (TSE:SXI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

In related news, Director Glenn Stanley Mcdonnell sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $10,550 in the last 90 days.

About Synex International (TSE:SXI)

Synex International Inc develops, owns, operates, and manages electrical energy plants and related facilities in British Columbia and North America. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

