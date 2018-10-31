Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Trading 11.6% Higher

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) traded up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 9,199,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 4,142,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.
The stock has a market cap of $106.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 87,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 202,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 384,085 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2,579.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 485,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
About Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP)
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.
