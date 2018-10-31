Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Trading 11.6% Higher

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) traded up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 9,199,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 4,142,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The stock has a market cap of $106.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Research analysts expect that Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 87,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 202,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 384,085 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2,579.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 485,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

