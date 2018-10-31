Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (SGYP) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGYP. BTIG Research cut Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGYP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,732,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,815,000 after acquiring an additional 464,195 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 88,386 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 2,579.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 485,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 384,085 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGYP opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

