Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Receives $6.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.98% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Cadogan acquired 96,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $564,412.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Cadogan acquired 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $274,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,130,281. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth about $171,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

