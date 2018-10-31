Sykes Enterprises’ (SYKE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

SYKE traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.95 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $249,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,165.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,484,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,841,000 after buying an additional 328,065 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 195,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 103,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,973 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 111,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

