Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 98 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 98 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Societe Generale set a CHF 102 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 99.10 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 99.12.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SREN stock opened at CHF 97.12 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.