SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $392.00 to $333.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $357.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.22.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $228.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $333.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $2,277,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $162,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,130,000 after acquiring an additional 471,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 93.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,617,000 after acquiring an additional 371,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $96,584,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,976.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 145,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 129,849 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.