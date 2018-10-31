Suretly (SUR) Price Hits $1.39 on Major Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00022080 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. In the last week, Suretly has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $324,668.00 and approximately $5,697.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00148495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00241992 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.58 or 0.09615986 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly’s launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,876 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.