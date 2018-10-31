SunTrust Banks Upgrades Medpace (MEDP) to Buy

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Medpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.
MEDP stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Medpace has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.
In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 731,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,346,319.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,540.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $281,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,907,218 shares of company stock worth $656,554,339. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Medpace by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medpace by 5,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.89% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
