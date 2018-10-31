SunTrust Banks Upgrades Medpace (MEDP) to Buy

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Medpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

MEDP stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Medpace has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Medpace had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 731,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,346,319.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,540.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $281,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,907,218 shares of company stock worth $656,554,339. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Medpace by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medpace by 5,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

