SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Graco (GGG)

Graco (NYSE:GGG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GGG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price objective on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. Graco has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $4,592,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,233.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 32,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $1,506,978.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,691.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,712,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,308,000 after acquiring an additional 289,609 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,937,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,394,000 after acquiring an additional 447,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,784,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

